Navnirman Krushak Sangathan called for an Odisha Bandh on July 19

Bhubaneswar: The Navnirman Krushak Sangathan (NKS) along with its student wing Navnirman Yuva Chhatra Sangathan (NYCS) on Wednesday called for an Odisha Bandh on July 19 seeking justice for BJB College student Ruchika Mohanty, who recently committed suicide.

NKS convenor Akshay Kumar said activists of the outfits would stage a protest before the Odisha Police Headquarters in Cuttack on July 17. He appealed to leaders cutting across party lines to extend support by joining the protest.

He alleged that police are still in dark even after 12 days of the girl’s suicide.

“The cops have ruled out ragging as the reason of the girl’s suicide, though she had mentioned it in her suicide note. While Ruchika’s mother was sitting on a dharna, police forcibly picked her up. The Hostel Warden and the Superintendent should resign on moral grounds,” said he.

Kumar along with Ruchika’s mother would also visit various colleges in Bhubaneswar and Cuttack from July 14 to 17 for suicide prevention awareness among students.