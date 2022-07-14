Odisha to experience heavy to very heavy rainfall for the next five days says IMD

Bhubaneswar: The State would experience heavy to very heavy rainfall for the next five days under the influence of a well-marked low pressure over south coastal Odisha and its neighbourhood, the Regional Office of the India Meteorological Department (IMD) here predicted on Wednesday.

The IMD said Tuesday’s well-marked low pressure area over south coastal Odisha and neighbourhood with the associated cyclonic circulation extending up to 7.6 km above mean sea level tilting southwestwards with height persists.

Under its influence, heavy to very heavy rainfall (7 to 20cm) would lash several districts. The weather office has issued yellow as well as orange warning for several districts till July 17.

Issuing an Orange warning, the IMD said heavy to very heavy rainfall (7 to 20 cm) is very likely to occur at isolated places over the districts of Ganjam, Nayagarh, Kandhamal, Balangir, Kalahandi and Boudh in the next 24 hours.

Heavy rainfall (7 to 11 cm) is very likely to occur at isolated places over the districts of Khordha, Puri, Gajapati, Rayagada, Koraput, Malkangiri, Nabarangpur, Nuapada, Bargarh, Jagatsinghpur, Cuttack, Dhenkanal, Angul, Sambalpur and Subarnapur, the weather said

Heavy to very heavy (7 to 20cm) rainfall is very likely to occur at isolated places over the districts of Bargarh, Jharsuguda, Sundargarh, Sambalpur, Angul, Dhenkanal, Cuttack and Jajpur on Friday, the IMD said.