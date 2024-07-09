Naveen Jindal leads India Steel Association delegation to meet Odisha CM Mohan Charan Majhi

Bhubaneswar : The third-time MP of Lok Sabha and Chairman of Jindal Steel & Power, Shri Naveen Jindal, led a delegation of the Indian Steel Association today to meet the newly appointed Chief Minister of Odisha, Shri Mohan Charan Majhi. The delegation, which included all major steelmakers in Odisha, congratulated the Chief Minister and expressed optimism about the future of Odisha’s steel industry under the new government.

During the meeting, Mr. Jindal discussed Odisha’s significant role in the Indian steel industry due to its rich mineral resources and strategic geographical location. He emphasised the importance of green energy and sustainable practices in the steel industry.

The delegation also discussed potential opportunities for further expansion of the steel industry and manufacturing of special grade steel and green steel, which will also contribute to the state’s economic development.

The steel industry leaders stressed the need for infrastructure growth and sustainable projects like slurry pipelines to boost the sector in the state.

In an address to the media, Mr. Jindal informed that Jindal Steel & Power (JSP) is working on the expansion of its Angul Steel making facility in Odisha, and next year it will achieve 12 MTPA steelmaking capacity. Presently, JSP is operating a 6 MTPA steel-making facility at Angul, Odisha. “JSP is committed to Odisha’s industrial and economic development and will work in partnership with the government to achieve that goal.” “In the next six years, we will build the world’s largest steel plant in Angul, Odisha,” said Mr. Jindal.

Mr. Jindal also visited CV Raman Global University, Gram Tarang project of Centurion University, and the World Skill Centre at Bhubaneswar to understand the new horizons of advanced skilling programmes and the scope of collaboration between industries and such Skilling Centre. He was highly appreciative of Odisha’s breakthrough in Skilling facilities.

“Rest of India can learn a lot from Odisha.” The Skilling Centres visited by me are running excellent skill development initiatives that can empower our youth,” he said.