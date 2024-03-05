Naval Dockyard, Mumbai Delivers LSAM 19, 5th Barge of ACTCM Project to NAD(Karanja)

The delivery of ‘Ammunition Cum Torpedo Cum Missile Barge, LSAM 19’, 5th Barge of 11 x ACTCM Barge Project, built by MSME Shipyard, M/s Suryadipta Projects Pvt Ltd, Thane for Indian Navy, was undertaken on 04 Mar 24 at Naval Dockyard, Mumbai for NAD(Karanja). The Induction Ceremony was presided over by Capt Ashutosh HQWNC/ACRO.

The contract for building 11 X ACTCM Barge was signed between MoD and M/s Suryadipta Projects Pvt Ltd, Thane on 05 Mar 21. Induction of these Barges would provide impetus to operational commitments of IN by facilitating Transportation, Embarkation and Disembarkation of articles/ ammunition to IN Ships both alongside jetties and at outer harbours.

These Barges are indigenously designed and built under relevant Naval Rules and Regulation of Indian Register of Shipping. The model testing of the Barge during the design stage was undertaken at Naval Science and Technological Laboratory, Visakhapatnam. These Barges are proud flag bearers of Make in India initiative of Government of India (GoI).