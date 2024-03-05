Substantial Surge in Overall Coal Production and Dispatch in February 2024

The Ministry of Coal has achieved a substantial surge in overall coal production during the month of February 2024, attaining 96.60 Million Tonne (MT) (Provisional) coal production, surpassing the figures of 86.38 MT of the corresponding month in previous year, representing an increase of 11.83%. The production of Coal India Limited (CIL) has risen to 74.76 MT (Provisional) in the month of February 2024 as compared to 68.78 MT in February 2023 with the growth of 8.69%. The cumulative coal production (up to February 2024) has seen quantum jump to 880.72 MT (Provisional) in FY’ 23-24 as compared to 785.39 MT during the same period in FY’ 22-23, with a growth of 12.14 %.

Additionally, Coal dispatch witnessed a significant boost in February 2024, reaching an impressive 84.78 MT (Provisional), showcasing notable progress compared to the 74.61 MT recorded in February 2023, with a growth rate of 13.63%. At the same time, Coal India Limited (CIL) dispatch demonstrated outstanding performance, reaching 65.3 MT (Provisional) in February 2024, compared to 58.28 MT in February 2023, representing a growth of 12.05 %. The Cumulative Coal Dispatch (up to February 2024) has seen significant increase to 882.44 MT (Provisional) in FY’ 23-24 as compared to 794.41 MT during the corresponding period in FY’ 22-23 with a growth of 11.08%.

These remarkable achievements underscore the concerted efforts of all stakeholders in ensuring steady coal supply to support various sectors of the economy. As the nation pursues the vision of self-reliance and sustainable development, the coal industry remains resolute in its dedication to driving growth and prosperity.