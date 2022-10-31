Nationalist Congress Party, (NCP) chief Sharad Pawar admitted to Mumbai’s Breach Candy Hospital after his health deteriorated.

According to the NCP, Pawar will likely be discharged from the hospital on Wednesday. The party sources added that after discharge Pawar will participate in NCP camps that will be held in Shirdi on November 4-5. Apart from this, Sharad Pawar will also take part in the Congress ‘Bharat Jodo Yatra’ on 8th November.