Make in Odisha Conclave 2022 Web Portal Launch

Bhubaneswar : Today, Shri Naveen Patnaik, Hon’ble Chief Minister of Odisha, launched the website & mobile app for Make In Odisha Conclave’22 (https://www.mio.investodisha.gov.in).

Speaking at the web-portal launch ceremony, Shri Patnaik said, “Today, Odisha is ranked among the top States of India in terms of live manufacturing investments and has been accorded the “Achiever” status in the recently released “Ease of Doing Business” ratings. The Make in Odisha Conclave, 2022 is a platform for our state to showcase our growth story and present what we have to offer to investors across the globe. It is a platform for industry captains and thought leaders to talk about the outlook of various industrial sectors. We must endeavour towards ensuring that Make in Odisha Conclave’22 becomes a landmark event in Odisha’s Industrial Growth Story.” He urged all the departments to work in close collaboration to ensure the grand success of Make in Odisha Conclave’22.

The Make In Odisha Conclave’22 is the flagship investor summit of the Government of Odisha. After the event’s resounding success in 2016 and 2018, the state is organizing the third edition of the marquee event in Bhubaneswar from November 30 to December 04, 2022. As a build-up to the Make in Odisha Conclave’22, in the last three months, the Hon’ble Chief Minister has led government delegations on roadshows to various metros across Coimbatore, Jamshedpur, Ahmedabad, Lucknow, New Delhi, Mumbai, Bengaluru, and Hyderabad in India as well as in Dubai. The Make in Odisha Conclave’22 is a unique opportunity to understand Odisha’s policy and regulatory environment, and the vast existing and emerging business opportunities across sectors.

The make in Odisha portal is the repository of all information pertaining to the MIO Conclave’22. Delegates can get detailed information on the Plenary Session, Thematic Sessions, Business Leadership talks, Sectoral Sessions and detail of the speakers in the portal. Delegates can register themselves for the conclave and book their travel and accommodation during the visit. The mobile app is now available to all users on the Android, Playstore and Apple Appstore.

Odisha under the visionary leadership of Shri Naveen Patnaik, the state has grown significantly in the last decade. While the state government was not able to host the event in 2020 due to the global pandemic, the government stated that they would make up for that absence by hosting an even grander Make in Odisha Conclave this time. The State Government is optimistic about this edition and hopes to see more participation and more investment intent than the previous two editions.