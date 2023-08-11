National Space Innovation Challenge 2023 successfully launched

NSIC 2023 is a National-level campaign designed to ignite next generation space enthusiast to understand and contribute towards growing Indian space economy and future space workforce. It’s a National platform to get inspired by industry leaders, seek opportunities for exploration and showcase ones innovation to the world.



With the goal of fostering innovation and curiosity among school students across the nation, the Atal Innovation Mission is proud to announce National Space Innovation Challenge (NSIC) open for all the school students across the country. Students of Classes 5 to 12 are given an open platform where they can innovate and enable themselves to solve modern-day space technology problems from August 11 to September 20, 2023.



Students (from ATL and Non-ATL schools) can submit their entries on the automated technology platform implemented by Navars Edutech through the link -https://navarsedutech.com/nsic/..Each student based on their interest and understanding, must select one problem which falls under any one of the Challenge themes.



NSIC offers integrated content from Industry mentor videos, resources and challenges for Junior Scientists (Grade 5-8) & Senior Scientists (Grade 9 -12) which the students can use to ideate and submit a short research report on a solution across diverse topics like Space Junk Collection Robot, Reusable Rocket Design, Satellite Design, Indian Spaceship Design for Mars, and more.



Speaking during the official launch, Mission Director, AIM, Dr Chintan Vaishnav said, “The aim of this challenge is to enable innovation among young school students to create awareness of and opportunities to participate in the space sector early, and in a way that will not only help them learn about the space sector but also create interesting projects and innovations that truly matter to the sector.”



Director, Capacity Building and Public Outreach (CBPO), N Sudheer Kumar expressed extreme joy on the launch such a challenge for students. He said, “We take pride in collaborating with AIM to launch this challenge where students can explore Space with creative freedom. We are hoping to make this an annual challenge,” he asserted.



He further mentioned that the NSIC 2023 is a unique challenge for school students across India that aligns with the nationwide excitement around the successful launch of Chandrayaan III by ISRO.



School Teachers, ATL In-Charges and mentors are encouraged for active participation.



