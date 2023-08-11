Adoption process becomes much faster ; A total of 2625 adoption orders issued till 31ST July, 2023.

With the Amendment of the Juvenile Justice (Care and Protection of Children) Act 2015 (as amended in 2021), and consequent notification of Adoption Regulations with effect from 23.09.2022, the adoption process has become much faster and adoption orders by District Magistrates are being issued well within the laid down time lines. From 23.09.2022 to 31.07.2023 a total of 2625 adoption orders have been issued.



Adoption process of orphan, abandoned and surrendered children is monitored and regulated as per the Juvenile Justice (Care and Protection of Children) Act, 2015 (as amended in 2021) and the Adoption Regulations, 2022. Child Adoption Resource Information & Guidance System (CARINGS), an online platform, has been developed for building bridges and creating links through a robust web-based management system designed to bring transparency in the adoption system and also curtailing delays at various level. The recent amendments made in the Regulations have been duly incorporated in the online portal. The Juvenile Justice (Care and Protection of Children) Amendment Rules, 2022 has empowered the District Magistrates to issue adoption orders.



Adoption of children having special needs and older children has also been facilitated through CARINGS. The Prospective Adoptive Parents (PAPs) can directly reserve such children irrespective of their seniority. Besides a 7 day module has been introduced for Resident Indian (RI), Non-Resident Indian (NRI) and Overseas Citizen of India (OCI), PAPs to adopt children before they are referred to foreign PAPs.



