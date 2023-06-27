National Security Advisor Ajit Doval in official visit to Oman; meets top leadership of country

National Security Advisor Ajit Doval met the top leadership of Oman yesterday and discussed ways to strengthen and bolster cooperation in economy, technology, security, and regional stability. During his official visit to Oman, NSA called on Sultan Haitham bin Tarik and delivered a personal message of greetings from Prime Minister Narendra Modi. He also held wide ranging discussions with Minister of the Royal Office General Sultan bin Mohammed Al Nomani, and Foreign Minister of the Sultanate of Oman Sayyid Badr bin Hamad Al Busaidi.

According to the External Affairs Ministry, the visit of Mr Doval reflects the strong bilateral relationship between India and Oman and highlights India’s commitment to strengthening its strategic partnership with Oman. The visit provided an opportunity for high-level engagements and further cemented the strong bonds of friendship between India and the Sultanate of Oman.