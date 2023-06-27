Southwest Monsoon cover 80 percent of the country

Monsoon has covered nearly 80 percent of the country as most of the parts are witnessing heavy rainfall. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast that active monsoon conditions are likely to continue over East central, Northwest, and West India during the next four days.

According to IMD, the Southwest monsoon advanced into some more parts of Gujarat, Rajasthan, Haryana, and Punjab yesterday. Conditions are favorable for further advance of Southwest Monsoon into some more parts of Gujarat, Rajasthan, and remaining parts of Haryana and Punjab by tomorrow.

IMD has predicted heavy to very heavy rainfall over east Rajasthan during the next three days. Heavy to very heavy rainfall is likely in Uttarakhand and Himachal Pradesh. The Met Department said Madhya Pradesh, Chattisgarh, and Vidarbha region will witness light and moderate rainfall with isolated heavy rainfall. Isolated heavy to very heavy rainfall is likely over Kerala and Mahe today.