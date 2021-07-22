New Delhi : Union Minister for Power and New and Renewable Energy, Shri R.K. Singh in a written reply in Lok Sabha today said that Government notified the ‘National Offshore Wind Energy Policy’ in 2015 providing the basic framework for developing the offshore wind sector. Post notification of the policy, Government, through National Institute of Wind Energy, has issued ‘Guidelines for Offshore Wind Power Assessment Studies and Surveys’ to enable private investors to carryout offshore wind resource assessment. Further, Government is carrying out offshore wind resource assessments and related studies through National Institute of Wind Energy to validate the offshore wind resource potential in identified locations off the coast of Gujarat and Tamil Nadu.

The Ministry has formulated a committee to finalize a roadmap for offshore wind development in the country, including upcoming offshore projects.

Government has permitted Foreign Direct Investment (FDI) up to 100 percent under the automatic route for renewable energy projects, including offshore wind energy projects.