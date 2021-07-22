175 GW Renewable Energy Capacity Building by 2022: R.K Singh

New Delhi : Union Minister for power and New and Renewable Energy, Shri R.K. Singh in a written reply in Lok Sabha today said that the Government has set a target for achieving 175 GW Renewable Energy (RE) capacity (excluding large hydro) by the year 2022. So far, 96.95 GW of cumulative installed RE capacity (excluding large hydro) has been achieved as on June 30, 2021 in the country.

The Renewable power is purchased by DISCOMs which pool it with conventional power and supply it to all consumers including Government & non-Government institutes.

The generation of conventional electrical energy has decreased from 1249.33 Billion Units(BUs) in 2018-19 to 1234.61 BUs in 2020-21 despite increase in total electricity generation from 1376.09 BUs to 1381.85 BUs.