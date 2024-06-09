New Delhi: Narendra Modi takes oath as Prime Minister of India for the third consecutive time. Narendra Modi has become the first Prime Minister since Jawaharlal Nehru to be elected for a third straight term. He is the first-ever Prime Minister to be born after Independence. He has continuously served as the Prime Minister from 2014 for two terms. He also has the distinction of being the longest-serving Chief Minister of Gujarat with his term spanning from October 2001 to May 2014. Mr Modi was born on 17 September 1950, in a small town in Gujarat. In his initial years, he worked with the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh and later devoted himself to politics working with the BJP at the National and State levels. He completed his Masters in political science from Gujarat University. Mr Modi has ushered in a paradigm shift in governance that has led to inclusive, development-oriented and corruption-free governance, inspired by the motto of ‘Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas, Sabka Vishwas’.

President of Sri Lanka Ranil Wickremesinghe, President of Maldives Dr. Mohamed Muizzu, Vice-President of Seychelles Ahmed Afif, Prime Minister of Bangladesh Sheikh Hasina, Prime Minister of Mauritius Pravind Kumar Jugnauth, Prime Minister of Nepal Pushpa Kamal Dahal ‘Prachanda’ and Prime Minister of Bhutan Tshering Tobgay attend the ceremony.

Presidents of the Maldives and Sri Lanka and Prime Ministers of Mauritius, Nepal and Bhutan arrived in New Delhi for the ceremony this afternoon. The Prime Minister of Bangladesh and Vice President of Seychelles arrived yesterday.