New Delhi: 3 MPs from Odisha Dharmendra Pradhan, Jual Oram, and Ashwini Vaishnaw get Cabinet berths in PM Narendra Modi-led NDA government.

Dharmendra Pradhan, Jual Oram and Ashwini Vaishnaw takes oath as Union Cabinet Minister in the Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led NDA government. All are sworn in as Union Ministers by President Droupadi Murmu in the Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led NDA Government.