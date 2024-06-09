FICCI congratulates Prime Minister Narendra Modi and NDA for the third consecutive term

Stable government at the Centre will further strengthen economic landscape

NEW DELHI: FICCI President Dr Anish Shah today said, “FICCI congratulates Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) for winning the recently concluded General Elections. The third consecutive term for the NDA paves way for continuity in the reform agenda. We look forward to progressive policies and measures that will foster economic and social development and build strong foundation for ‘Viksit Bharat’. As India looks towards becoming the third largest economy, a stable government at the Centre will further strengthen the economic landscape and help us achieve this feat within next few years.”