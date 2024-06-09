Narendra Modi To Take Oath As Prime Minister For Third Consecutive Term This Evening

The stage is all set for the swearing-in of Narendra Modi as Prime Minister of India this evening for the third consecutive term. The new Union Council of Ministers will also be administered the Oath of Office and Secrecy by President Droupadi Murmu at Rashtrapati Bhawan. The swearing-in ceremony will be held at 7:15 PM in the evening.

On Friday, Mr Modi had met the President and staked claim to form the new government. An NDA delegation led by BJP President JP Nadda had also met the President and submitted a letter stating that Mr Narendra Modi had been elected leader of the BJP Parliamentary Party. Letters of support from NDA constituent parties were also handed over to the President.

Our correspondent reports that several leaders from neighbouring countries and the Indian Ocean region have been invited to attend the swearing-in ceremony.

President of Sri Lanka Ranil Wickremesinghe, President of Maldives Dr. Mohamed Muizzu, Vice-President of Seychelles Ahmed Afif, Prime Minister of Bangladesh Sheikh Hasina, Prime Minister of Mauritius Pravind Kumar Jugnauth, Prime Minister of Nepal Pushpa Kamal Dahal ‘Prachanda’ and Prime Minister of Bhutan Tshering Tobgay will attend the ceremony.

Presidents of the Maldives and Sri Lanka and Prime Ministers of Mauritius, Nepal and Bhutan arrived in New Delhi for the ceremony this afternoon. The Prime Minister of Bangladesh and Vice President of Seychelles arrived yesterday.