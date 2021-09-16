NALCO’s Panchpatmali Bauxite Mine awarded Pollution Control Excellence Award 2021

Bhubaneswar: NALCO’s Panchpatmali Bauxite Mine has been awarded the prestigious Pollution Control Excellence Award 2021 by the State Pollution Control Board, Odisha, for effective pollution control measures and sound environment management practices.

In a function held at State Pollution Control Board, Odisha in Bhubaneswar, Shri Bikram Keshari Arukha, Hon’ble Minister of Forest & Environment and Parliamentary Affairs, Govt. of Odisha handed over the prestigious Award to the Mines team of National Aluminium Company Ltd (NALCO), a Navratna CPSE under Ministry of Mines, Govt. of India.

Shri Sridhar Patra, CMD, NALCO congratulated the Mines Team & reaffirmed the Company’s commitment towards effective environment management. Shri Patra said, ‘’NALCO has always striven for achieving the highest standards in effective environment management. This Award is a testimony to the dedication of NALCO employees who have been passionately working towards following the best Sustainable Mining practices.’’

Starting from implementing zero discharge system for effluent, NALCO’s Bauxite Mine has adopted concurrent reclamation & rehabilitation of mined out areas. The Panchpatmali Bauxite Mine has planted more than 37 lakh trees so far. Steps have also been taken to improve biodiversity in the mined out areas. NALCO has been closely monitoring the best practices being followed across the globe for sustainable mining and is continuously adopting innovative technological advances in the field of environmental management system.