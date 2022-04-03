NALCO Celebrates Utkal Diwas 2022

Bhubaneswar : The only Central Navratna Public Sector Enterprise headquartered in Bhubaneswar and rooted in Odisha celebrated Utkal Diwas in a befitting manner. A series of activities was lined up throughout the day, which included community recitation of Bande Utkal Janani in the morning, led by Nalco Mahila Samiti members. At a special gathering held on the occasion in the evening, eminent Author & Academician Dr. Gourahari Das talked about Odisha’s rich history & cultural heritage. A colourful cultural program, which included Odissi dance and rendition of Odia songs was also held on the occasion.

Shri Sridhar Patra, CMD, NALCO, extended his best wishes to the People of Odisha and the Odia diaspora spread across the globe on this auspicious occasion. He expressed his heartfelt gratitude for the support that has been provided to the Navratna CPSE by the people of Odisha over the last 41 years. During Financial Year 2021-22, NALCO set new benchmarks and broke several records, registering the highest-ever Production of Bauxite and Aluminium Metal production in NALCO history. Shri Sridhar Patra also congratulated the employees & contractual workmen Unions, Associations and all stakeholders of NALCO for their teamwork, dedication and discipline. He also urged all stakeholders to continue supporting the Company in the years ahead.