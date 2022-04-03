Annual Fest Gajajyoti’22 at Centurion University

Bhubaneswar: 31st March- 2nd April 22, ‘Gajajyoti’22’, Techno Cultural festival, held at Centurion University. Students from Nigeria, Bhutan, Nepal, Afghanistan and different parts of India enrolled in the university were part of this culture extravaganza. The program was organized in association with the Students Affairs division of the University.

The event was inaugurated with the Vice President of the University Prof. D.N.Rao , lighting the lamp. Programs from students included Mega-Expo, Open Mic, Face Painting, and Road Show, Art, Craft, Waste to Wealth exhibition, Street Play, Street Music, Fashion Show, Dance Music Show and DJ Night and film songs as well.

Through the song and dance performances of their respective countries, the students tried to present the uniqueness of the cultural heritage of their land. The inter-cultural exchanges were also reflected in the program when Nigerian students mesmerized the audience by her beautiful rendition of a Hindi song. A few faculty members of the university also enthralled the audience with their performances during the event. The highlight of the program was the inclusion of students and the cultures of different countries on one platform.

The program concluded with Prof. (Dr) Supriya Pattanayak, Vice Chancellor, addressing the gathering. She stressed on the role of culture in building the character and all around development of students. She also reminded the teachers of their responsibility in developing the scholarship and character building of the students. Prof. Pattnaik thanked the students and all the people associated with this event for this wonderful bouquet of cultural extravaganza. She also awarded prizes to the sportspersons of the University who were winners in the sports competitions recently organized by the University.

After the relaxation of the covid-19 restrictions, this was the first cultural program that was organized in the University. This 3days program was organized in the University. The organizers of the program ensured the adherence to the guidelines related to COVID-19.