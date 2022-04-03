Odia people of Jamia Millia Islamia, New Delhi celebrates Utkal Diwas

New Delhi: On 1st April 2022, the 87th Utkal Diwas was celebrated by Odia employees of Jamia Millia Islamia, New Delhi. The program was held under the mentorship of Prof Altaf Khan, former Head, Department of Commerce and Business Studies and was hosted by Prof Ajay Darshan Behera, Director, MMAJ Center for International Studies. The program started at 4 pm and was attended by both teaching and non-teaching staff who were excited to meet each other, face to face, after the pandemic-induced gap of two years. The participants discussed animatedly about the glory of Odia traditions and cuisines and promised to work for the promotion of Odia culture in Delhi. For the pleasant surprise of all concerned, it was noted that almost all districts of Odisha are represented in Jamia and this provides the Odia employees of Jamia a unique opportunity to contribute positively towards the growth of Odisha in different fields. The participants appreciated the efforts of Prof Khan to bring them together on this auspicious day and authorized him to take further initiatives to realize the above objective. The program was concluded at 6 pm with a mutual promise to meet soon.

