Myntra bolsters Korean Beauty offerings ahead of its Big Fashion Festival; adds four leading brands to its K-Beauty portfolio

Bengaluru : Myntra Beauty bolsters its Korean Beauty offerings, with the on-boarding of popular K-Beauty brands Numbuzin, Peripera, Axis-Y, and Isntree. With the launch of these brands, Myntra Beauty has now expanded its assortment to more than 25 K-Beauty brands, just in time for the upcoming Big Fashion Festival (BFF), the platform’s marquee annual festive shopping bonanza. The appeal of Korean Beauty products has grown consistently with Indian shoppers, considering the products gentle yet high-performing formulas, in line with the Korean tradition of using natural, unique, and skin-friendly ingredients passed through multiple generations.

An honest and effective skincare brand that is quickly becoming one of the most popular K-Beauty brands, Numbuzin places a strong emphasis on deeply understanding its consumers, with a goal of providing personalized solutions for each individual’s skin concerns. Peripera, a colourful and youthful K-Beauty brand, offers a wide selection of lip and eye make-up as well as nail polishes and fabric masks, that are increasingly popular among young shoppers. A community focused, inclusive and free-spirited brand, Axis-Y focuses on its values of using natural skin-loving ingredients, inspired by the climate, and being cruelty free. Fusing the words ‘Island’, ‘Natural’, and ‘Tree’ together to reflect its commitment to making products that are good for the skin and environment, Isntree was founded on the concept of preserving one’s natural beauty through the use of safe, natural, and healthy ingredients.

Best-known for its principles centred around Natural Beauty, K-Beauty brands ensure their offerings are always of the highest standard, to achieve the flawless ‘glass-skin’ appearance. Korean beauty and skin products are also known to be hypoallergenic and being gentle on the skin, allowing them to cater to a broader cohort of shoppers. These brands also focus on organic oils, naturally obtained plant substitutes, and other effective ingredients for their products, while keeping their offerings relatively affordable, further adding to the segment’s popularity.

Having one of the largest lineups of Korean Beauty brands in the country, Myntra’s K-Beauty charter has witnessed an 80% growth YoY. With an affordable Average Selling Price (ASP) of ₹600, the segment appeals to consumers in the 18-34 age demographic.

Touching upon bolstering the segment, Sharon Pais, Chief Business Officer, Myntra, said, “Korean beauty continues to increasingly gain more mindshare with our thriving base of young beauty and skincare enthusiasts who are on the constant lookout for high-quality brands that marry natural ingredients with gentle formulas. This festive season, we are excited to add Numbuzin, Peripera, Axis-Y, and Isntree to our robust K-beauty assortment. The segment is quickly becoming one of the most searched and shopped for segments in our Beauty and Personal Care portfolio. In the coming months, we are looking forward to ramping up this selection further and solidifying our position as one of the leading destinations for K-beauty in the country.”

Some of the popular K-Beauty brands on Myntra include Cosrx, The Face Shop, Innisfree, Laneige, Etude, Tony Moly, Skinfood and Missha among others. Some of the most-sold products from the segment include Cosrx Snail Mucin, Beauty of Joseon Rice Serum and Probiotics sunscreen, Sunscreen Stick from Isntree, Velvet lipsticks from Peripera, Lip tints from Etude, Ginseng and Green tea toners from Innisfree, Rice Toner and Jeju Island Volcanic Mask from The Face Shop. Some of the top trends expected to make a splash in the remainder of the year include Jello Skin using Face Oils, Vegan Beauty, bold, pigmented, and colourful makeup, which are set to be driven by the GenZ’s desire of self-expression.

Myntra will offer new brands and the latest assortments from the segment, with unprecedented offers as a part of the BFF. Visibility for the category will be augmented by promoting brands and offers on social media, apart from having an upcoming dedicated Korean Store on the Myntra app, housing K-Beauty favorites. Additionally, the platform’s tech-enabled service, AI Skin and Hair Analyser is also leveraged to increase the segment’s proliferation with the Indian shopping cohort, while also conducting 3-4 M-Lives, Myntra’s revolutionary live-commerce offering, every month.