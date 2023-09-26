AIIMS Bhubaneswar Celebrates 11th Annual Day with Exciting Developments

Bhubaneswar : AIIMS Bhubaneswar celebrated its 11th Annual Day with great enthusiasm and a series of noteworthy announcements. The past year has been marked by significant achievements and contributions to healthcare and research.

Speaking on the occasion AIIMS Bhubaneswar Executive Director and renowned Infectious Diseases expert, Dr. Ashutosh Biswas announced the establishment of three new departments dedicated to enhancing patient welfare. These departments include the Department of Infectious Diseases, the Department of Bioinformatics, and the Department of Biostatistics. The Standing Academic Committee has provided its approval for these crucial additions, which are expected to play pivotal roles in patient care and various other services, said Dr. Biswas.

Speaking on the expansion of Academic Programmes, Dr. Biswas informed about the ongoing commitment for advancing medical education, AIIMS Bhubaneswar has commenced several new academic programmes. These include a six-year M.Ch Paediatric Surgery course, a DM course in Paediatric Pulmonology and Intensive Care, and specialized programs in Paediatric Infectious Diseases and DM Nephrology. Dr. Ashutosh Biswas, emphasized the significance of these developments in healthcare and research. He expressed his optimism that these new departments and academic programs will contribute significantly to the betterment of patient care and the advancement of medical knowledge.

Acknowledging for Body Management in Bahanaga Train Tragedy, AIIMS Bhubaneswar extends heartfelt appreciations to all individuals involved in the compassionate and efficient management of the Bahanaga Train tragedy.

As the Chief Guest of the event, Prof. Shreepad Karmalkar, Director of IIT Bhubaneswar, congratulated AIIMS Bhubaneswar for its outstanding healthcare services and applauded the institution’s dedication to research and patient care.

The event witnessed a series of engaging programs and ceremonies. Successful participants in various events were recognized and awarded during the ceremony. Furthermore, the 11th Annual Day marked the inauguration of the annual souvenir “The Insight” and a book titled “Clinical Features of Melioidosis,” authored by esteemed faculty members from various departments. This book, based on the management of Melioidosis patients at AIIMS Bhubaneswar, is expected to be a valuable resource for handling Melioidosis cases in the Indian context.

Among others DEAN(Academics) Dr. P R Mohapatra, DEAN (Research) Dr. Satyajit Mishra, DEAN (Exam) Dr. Soubhagya Kumar Jena, Medical Superintendent Dr. Dillip Kumar Parida, Registrar(I/c) Dr. Dr Debapriya Bandyopadhyay, DDA(I/c) Rasmi Ranjan Sethy were also present on the dais.

The event was impeccably coordinated by Organising Committee Convener Dr. Sweta Singh and Co-Convener Dr. Somanath Padhi. AIIMS Bhubaneswar takes pride in having successfully completed a decade of its remarkable journey in the service of healthcare and medical education.