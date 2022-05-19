Mushfiqur Rahim becomes the first Bangladesh batter to score 5000 runs in Test

Dhaka: Bangladesh batter Mushfiqur Rahim achieved the distinction of being the first cricketer in the country to score 5000 runs in test matches. The feat has been achieved 22 years after Bangladesh played its first test match. He is the 99th cricketer in the world to achieve this goal.

Mushfiqur scored a century on Wednesday on the fourth day of the first test match against Sri Lanka being played at Chattogram in Bangladesh. Another Bangladesh batter Tamim Iqbal needed 152 runs to score 5000 in the test match but he retired hurt on the third day of the match after scoring 133, remaining short of 19 runs from the coveted goal of 5000 runs.

Mushfiqur achieved this feat after playing 149 innings in 81 tests after his debut in 2005. He has scored 8 centuries and 26 half centuries till now.

Mushfiqur is considered one of the finest batters of Bangladesh. He is known as the most dependable batter of the Bangladesh cricket team due to his consistent performance.