New Delhi : Union Minority Affairs Ministry today organised “Mera Watan, Mera Chaman” “Mushaira” in New Delhi as a part of “Amrit Mahotsav” of 75 years of India’s Independence where renowned poets of the country mesmerised the audience through their poetry and couplets.

These renowned poets presented their poetry and couplets on the “celebrations of 75 years of India’s Independence” while remembering the sacrifices made by the great freedom fighters. They also made the people aware of “horrors and pains of the Partition” through their poetry in the Mushaira.

The Union Minority Affairs Ministry is organising “Mera Watan, Mera Chaman” “Mushairas” and “Kavi Sammelan” across the country till 2023, where renowned as well as emerging poets are giving effective messages full of glorious memories related to India’s Independence movement.

Renowned poets such as Shri Wasim Barelvi, Mohtarma Shabeena Adeeb, Shri Manzar Bhopali, Dr. V. P. Singh, Mohtarma Saba Balrampuri, Shri Haseeb Soz, Dr. Aizaz Popular Meeruthi, Sardar Surendra Singh Shajar, Shri Sikandar Hayat Gadbad, Shri Khursheed Haider, Shri Aqeel Nomani and Dr. Abbas Raza Nayyar Jalalpuri enthralled the audience.

Inaugurating the “Mushaira”, Minister for Minority Affairs Shri Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi said that “Mushaira” and “Kavi Sammelan” are a part of rich and glorious cultural legacy of our country which further strengthen the fabric of “Unity in Diversity” and India’s culture of civility and etiquette. Programmes such as “Mushaira” spread the message of peace and social harmony. Such events also reiterate and revitalize our nationalistic commitment to “New and Self-reliant India”.

Shri Naqvi said that such programmes also make the younger generation aware of India’s magnificent legacy of art and culture.

Rajya Sabha MPs Shri Sudhanshu Trivedi and Syed Zafar Islam, Delhi High Court Justice Shri Siddharth Mridul, CPI leader Shri Atul Kumar Anjan and a large number of other prominent people from all walks of life were present during the “Mushaira”. Renowned personalities from the field of politics, legal, social, entertainment, business, education fields and others also graced the occasion with their esteem presence and encouraged the poets.