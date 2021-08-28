CSIR-NIScPR Signs MoU with JC Bose University to promote Science Communication and STI Policy Research

New Delhi : CSIR-National Institute of Science Communication & Policy Research (NIScPR), New Delhi and J.C. Bose University of Science and Technology, YMCA, Faridabad signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) for collaboration and networking to advance policy research and science communication by leveraging respective strengths.

CSIR-NIScPR is a constituent laboratory of Council of Scientific and Industrial Research (CSIR) that came into existence on 14 January 2021 after the merger of CSIR-National Institute of Science Communication and Information Resources (CSIR-NISCAIR) and CSIR-National Institute Science, Technology and Development studies (CSIR-NISTADS).

The MoU signing ceremony was organized in the J.C. Bose University on 27 August 2021. The MoU was signed by the Director Prof. Ranjana Aggarwal on behalf of CSIR-NIScPR, New Delhi and the Registrar Dr. S.K. Garg on behalf of J.C. Bose University. The collaboration will open new avenues for knowledge sharing and skill development in science communication and STI policy research.

Speaking on this occasion, Prof. Ranjana Aggarwal said that both the institutes have a prosperous legacy of science communication, policy research and science education of more than 60 years. CSIR-NIScPR has been working at the interface of science, technology and society. It works for behavioural change, inculcation of scientific temper and rationality among the public. On the other hand, J.C. Bose University has a good hold on Industry-Academia linkage, technological expertise and has a strong alumni network. In this way, both the institutions can strengthen each other with their own capabilities and contributions by sharing resources including libraries, publications, programmes and laboratories.

Prof. Aggarwal said that people have always had a different outlook and perception about science due to which science has not been able to connect with society. In CSIR-NIScPR, our efforts are focused on connecting science with society and we are working to promote science and technology through various endeavors of science communication. She emphasized that with this collaboration, both the institutions can work together in the area of Science, Technology, Innovation, Research, Policy Studies and Science Communication. The University can also make a big contribution in promoting Science Journalism, she added. Besides this, social initiatives by the University and the Community College are areas where both the entities can work together.

On this occasion, Registrar of J.C. Bose University Dr. S.K. Garg spoke about the University and its academic activities. He said that the collaboration between the two institutions will promote scientific and technological research which will ultimately benefit the society.

Speaking on this occasion, the Dean Placement, Alumni and Corporate Affairs, Prof. Vikram Singh said that the University has added new Centres of Excellence to further enhance the skills and employability of students. Also, the University has made significant improvements in research publications. He said that the collaboration with CSIR-NIScPR would help to improve the research quality in the University.