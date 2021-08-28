Union Minister Dr Jitendra Singh says, Jammu has emerged as an integrated Education Model for the rest of the country

New Delhi : Union Minister Dr Jitendra Singh said today that with different kind of higher education institutions coming up within close vicinity of each other and catering to diverse specializations and streams of academics, Jammu has the potential to emerge as a distinct Integrated Education Model, which can also be emulated in other parts of the country.

Speaking as chief guest, during the signing of Multipartite MoU among AIIMS Jammu, IIT Jammu, IIM Jammu and University of Jammu here, the Minister described it as a landmark occasion which is indeed the “Rise of a Rare Quaternary” bringing together Medical Science, Engineering Technology, Management Skills and Varied Specialised Disciplines on the same platform. He said, this is a unique and perhaps a rare model of its kind, which has the capacity to be developed and extended further.

Dr Jitendra Singh suggested that the coming together of the four education institutions of Jammu should pave the way for wider coordination through similar coordination with other remaining institutions like the Central University Jammu which has North India’s first Space Technology/ISRO teaching department, Government Medical College Jammu, Indian Institute of Integrative Medicine (IIIM) Jammu which is today India’s leading research centre in aromatic and herbal products as well as medicines, North India’s first Biotech Park at Kathua catering to research, revenue and livelihood, Indian Institute of Mass Communication Jammu which has the capacity to contribute the digital communication components, so on and so forth.

Dr Jitendra Singh said, as India evolves into a frontline nation in the world community, the current “Mantra” of success would be to pull out all the academic faculties from Silos and integrate them for meaningful and cost-effective outcomes.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, said Dr Jitendra Singh, has always insisted on such an integrated approach and on his advice we have successfully followed it in different areas. He said, since he is dealing with nearly 8 to 10 departments in the Government of India, he has tried to bring all of them under the same umbrella and the results have been miraculous.

Citing the example of the recent Pandemic, Dr Jitendra Singh said, he realized that almost every Department, Ministry or Agency had launched a project on COVID because it fetched visibility, media attraction and also funds. If only all these different agencies or departments had pooled their resources to come up with a single project on COVID, the outcomes could have been manifold better. With this realization, he said, he has directed all the Departments and Ministries in the Government of India to have Theme based rather than Department based projects and every Department can join in this, including the Department of Personnel & Training (DoPT), which apparently seems to be non-scientific but is using all the scientific tools in governance as well as in laying down COVID related guidelines for government offices