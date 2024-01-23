Mumbai International Airport witnesses highest-ever passenger traffic with over 51.58 million passengers in CY 2023

Mumbai : Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport (CSMIA) proudly establishes an extraordinary milestone, showcasing a remarkable 35% surge in passenger traffic compared to CY 2022, welcoming 51.58 million passengers, with over 25.4 Mn passengers on arrivals and more than 26.1 Mn passengers on departures from the airport. CSMIA catered to 3,34,391 ATMs, leading to 20% growth compared to CY 2022 (2,77,052). CSMIA continues to affirm its leadership in aviation excellence with an upward trend in both domestic and international passenger traffic, making it a premier travel hub of efficiency and excellence in the aviation industry.

CY 2023 has been a fruitful year for the Indian Aviation Industry. Especially November and December, which also proved to be extraordinary months for CSMIA. The highest passenger traffic movement in a single day for the month was observed on 25th November with 167,132 passengers travelling through CSMIA (with more than 1,20,000 domestic pax movements and more than 46,000 international pax movements). And on the 11th of November 2023, CSMIA achieved its highest-ever single-day Air Traffic Movements (ATMs) with an impressive total of 1,032 ATMs. The airport experienced its highest-ever monthly traffic in December 2023, reaching a substantial 4.89 million, with a growth of 13% as compared to December 2022 (4.34Mn). Moreover, CSMIA observed an astounding 110% recovery in passenger traffic in CY 2023 as compared to pre-pandemic era.

In CY 2023, Delhi, Bangalore, and Chennai retained their positions as the top domestic destinations for CSMIA, while Dubai, London, and Abu Dhabi continued to be the preferred international choices. Among airlines, IndiGo, Vistara, and Air India were leading the domestic market share. On the international front, IndiGo, Air India, and Emirates continued to maintain their leading positions.

CSMIA expanded its international connectivity to destinations like New York, Lagos, Jakarta, Entebbe, Melbourne during the calendar year and frequency additions to destinations such as Bangkok, Frankfurt, London, Doha, Mauritius and many more along with Azerbaijan Airlines (Baku) and Air Canada (Toronto) reinstating operations facilitating the enhanced and diverse travel network. CSMIA proudly reflects its global connectivity, with passenger traffic to and from diverse continents. The Middle East dominates with a strong 35% share, followed closely by Australasia at 23%. Europe holds a substantial 19% share, whereas North America and Africa contribute 15% and 8%, respectively, highlighting CSMIA’s extensive global reach and pivotal position as an international travel hub.

Key Initiative taken by CSMIA in 2023 include:

CSMIA successfully concluded its major re-carpeting project for Runway 14/32, enhancing operational efficiency overall.

CSMIA introduced -‘Taxiway Z’ – CSMIA’s effort in reducing entry and exit times for aircraft and substantially lowering carbon emissions. The launch of Taxiway Z positioned CSMIA as the first in the Asian region to offer a flexible-use apron.

CSMIA also commissioned a specialized Disabled Aircraft Recovery Kit (DARK), making it the first airport in Asia to possess this facility with High-Pressure lifting bags.

The airport also introduced an advanced Parking Guidance System at Terminal 2

The remarkable surge in passenger traffic at CSMIA serves as a compelling testament to the airport’s steadfast growth in the industry. With a commitment to world-class hospitality, global connectivity, and top-tier safety standards, CSMIA promises a seamless travel experience, surpassing passenger expectations and consistently leading the way in the aviation industry.