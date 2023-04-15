MSME Summit by ICAI at Bhubaneswar

Committee on MSME & Start up of The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India organized MSME Summit on 15th April, 2023 at The Hotel New Marrion, Bhubaneswar and the programme was hosted by Bhubaneswar Branch of EIRC of ICAI and co-hosted by all other branches of Odisha.

The programme was inaugurated by Chief Guests Shri Pratap Keshari Deb, Honorable Cabinet Minister for MSME, Government of Odisha , Guest of Honour Shri Saswata Mishra, IAS, Principal Secretary, Department of MSME, Government of Odisha in presence of CA Ranjeet Kumar Agarwal, Vice President of ICAI, CA Dheeraj Kumar Khandelwal, Chairman, Committee on MSME & Start-Up ICAI, CA (Dr) Raj Chawla, Vice Chairman, Committee on MSME & Start-Up, ICAI, CA Pradip Kumar Sahoo, Chairman, Bhubaneswar Branch of EIRC of ICAI and CA Mahendra Kumar Sahoo, Secretary, Bhubaneswar Branch of EIRC of ICAI.

During the inaugural session a MOU was signed & exchanged between The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India through Committee on MSME & Startup and Department of MSME, Govt. of Odisha.

The Chief Guest Shri Pratap Keshari Deb, Honorable Cabinet Minister for MSME, Government of Odisha address the participants on growth trajectory of MSMEs in the State of Odisha.

Shri Saswat Mishra, IAS, Principal Secretary, Department of MSME, Government of Odisha address the participants on Capacity Building of MSMEs with the aid of Government of Odisha.

CA. Ranjeet Kumar Agarwal, Vice President, ICAI said “ICAI is responsive to the emerging challenges faced by the MSMEs & Startups. To address the issues faced by MSMEs & Startups, the ICAI will be taking a number of initiatives to strengthen and develop their capacity in order to enhance their competence and improve their visibility amongst the business community. The Institute will develop and provide Capacity Building Measures for the enhancement of the portfolio of MSMEs & Start-ups.”

CA. Dheeraj Kumar Khandelwal, Chairman, Committee on MSME & Start-up, ICAI said “The Committee on MSME & Startup is contributing to the growth of Indian economy and budding entrepreneurs. Various innovative and path breaking initiatives have been taken by the committee to reboot the Indian MSMEs

In the various technical session Speakers Md. Sadique Alam, IAS, Director of Industries, Govt. of Odisha address on Odisha Government MSME Scheme : Subsidy/Incentives, other speakers of the Summit address the participants on Central Government MSME Schemes: Subsidy/Incentives, Opportunities for Chartered Accountants in MSME, SME Listing, Trade Receivable electronic Discounting System (TReDS).

The Summit was attended by more than 175 Chartered Accountants and more than 100 representatives from MSME Department. Govt. of Odisha and witnessed a very knowledge intensive and interactive session on MSME.

The programme was coordinated by all the Managing Committee members of Bhubaneswar, Brahmapur, Cuttack, Jharsuguda, Rourkela and Sambalpur Branches of Odisha.