LIC Housing Finance donates ambulance to benefit the tribal population in Kalahandi district, Odisha

LIC Housing Finance Ltd (LICHFL) under its CSR Initiative LIC HFL Sanjeevani sponsored an ambulance to Swasthya Swaraj Society for deploying in its project area Kaniguma, Kerpai, and Silet panchayat of Th. Rampur Block of Kalahandi district. Also, medical equipment Urine Analyzer and WBC Analyzer were also given to trace the diseases among the Tribal population.

On behalf of LIC Housing Finance, Shri. Y. Viswanatha Gowd, the MD & CEO handed over the ambulance and medical equipment to Dr. Aquinas Edassery, Executive Director of Swasthya Swaraj Society in a function held on 15th April 2023 at their head office in Bhawanipatna. Flagging off the ambulance, Shri. Gowd emphasized the nation’s growing healthcare infrastructure needs and LIC HFL’s commitment to contribute towards it in the best possible ways.

Shri Gowd further expressed, “It’s an important initiative under our CSR with the objective of reaching out to the tribal population and taking care of their well-being. It can also go a long way in the initial detection of ailments and to decide upon the course of treatment. We expect that the project will cater to 7500 beneficiaries especially pregnant Women in the remote areas of Kalahandi Odisha.”

The other dignitaries present were Mr. Ramesh Chandra Khora, Regional Manager, LIC HFL, East Central Zone, Dr. Girish Chandra Rout, CDM&PHO, Kalahandi and Mr. Abani Ranjan, DPM, NHM , Mr. Susmanta Kumar Panigrahi, Area Manager, LIC HFL Bhubaneswar, and Mr. Sourav Chakraborty, LIC HFL CSR Department, Eastern Region. The functionaries of various NGOs and local people of Bhawanipatna also attended the program.