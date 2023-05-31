MS Connections campaign organised for the World Multiple Sclerosis Day

World Multiple Sclerosis (MS) Day, it brings the global MS community together and toraise awareness and campaigns with everyone affected by multiple sclerosis (MS). The theme for World MS Day 2020-2023 is ‘connections’. The MS Connections campaign is all about building community connection, self-connection and connections to quality care. The campaign tagline is ‘I Connect, We Connect’ and the campaign hashtag is MS Connections. MS Connections challenges social barriers that leave people affected by MS feeling lonely and socially isolated. It is an opportunity to advocate for better services, celebrate support networks and champion self-care.







The Department of Empowerment of Persons with Disabilities (DEPwD) under Ministry of Social Justice and Empowerment, Government of India is the nodal body to look after all the development agenda of Persons with Disabilities of the country. With the vision to create awareness about Multiple Sclerosis among the masses, the Department observed World Multiple Sclerosis Day on 30th May 2023, through the institutions associated with it by conducting various events at more than 40 places across India. The theme colour of MS Day is Orange. On 30th May, 2023, the organizations lighten their buildings in orange colour.







The following activities were organized across the country to observe World Multiple Sclerosis Day on 30th May 2023:-



1. Awareness Generation Programmes



2. Seminars & Workshops



3. Quiz Competitions, Poster making



4. TLM Kits Distribution



5. Webinar on the topic Self Advocacy and Government schemes & Benefits for Persons with Multiple sclerosis in association with MSSI.



6. National webinar on Multiple Sclerosis – Awareness & Sensitization



7. Door To Door physical screening camp



8. Webinar on the topic “Multiple Sclerosis & Importance of Comprehensive Care”.



9. Webinar on Early Intervention in Schizophrenia- A Psychologist & Psychiatrist Perspective.



10. Distribution of Aid and Assistive devices.



11. A skit about awareness on Multiple Sclerosis.