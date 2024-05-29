mPokket Appoints Sanjay Kar as Senior Vice President of Data & Analytics

National, 29 May 2024: mPokket, one of India’s leading digital lending platforms, has bolstered its leadership team with the appointment of Mr. Sanjay Kar as the Senior Vice President – Data & Analytics. This strategic move emphasizes mPokket’s commitment to leveraging cutting-edge technologies and data-driven solutions to drive innovation and growth in the fintech sector.

In his new role, Sanjay will spearhead the development and deployment of advanced analytics tools and data systems. His primary responsibilities include implementing sophisticated analytics strategies to manage risk effectively, enhancing operational efficiency and propelling quality business growth. Additionally, he will provide strategic guidance and leadership to mPokket’s Data and Analytics team, fostering a culture of innovation and precision.

Mr. Gaurav Jalan, Founder & CEO, mPokket, commented, “Sanjay’s wealth of experience and deep understanding of data-driven strategies will be invaluable as we strive to propel towards our aim of empowering the underserved youth of India with inclusive financial solutions. With his expertise, we are not only focused on revolutionizing the digital lending landscape but also on providing the youth with new avenues for financial growth and empowerment through cutting-edge analytics and fintech innovations.”

Sanjay brings over 16 years of valuable experience in the banking domain, with a strong focus on risk management, credit policy, predictive modelling, and digital lending. His notable tenure includes impactful roles at major financial institutions such as CitiGroup, JP Morgan Chase, HSBC, Paytm, and Equifax.

Speaking on his appointment, Mr. Kar commented, “I am excited to join mPokket and contribute to its data-driven culture and fast-paced environment. The opportunity to harness advanced analytics and data science to optimize our company’s portfolio, improve services to our customers, and enhance returns for our stakeholders, while maintaining our competitive edge through continuous innovation, is incredibly inspiring.”

Sanjay’s appointment aligns with mPokket’s commitment to leveraging cutting-edge technologies and fostering a data-driven approach to financial inclusion. With his expertise, he will play a crucial role in propelling mPokket’s growth while ensuring resilience and operational excellence.