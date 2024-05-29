TPWODL Never Resort to Undeclared Power Cuts

Burla, 28.05.2024: Keeping in view the prevailing heat wave conditions, TPWODL has made all arrangements to ensure steady and uninterrupted power supply in its entire supply area.

In order to accomplish time-bound and prompt repair maintenance of lines and substations during hot summer exigence, the company has deployed adequate staff with required equipments and staff in all 9 districts under its supply area. It is worth mentioning that, no permission has been granted from the command centre at Burla to disconnect the power supply, unless it is absolutely necessary to undertake repair maintenance works in view of safety of men at work.

To overcome the impact of excessive hot summer, consumers are using various types of electrical appliances/gadgets, for which, lines and substations are overloaded beyond their capacity, causing breakdowns and interruption of power supply on 33 kV or 11 kV feeders. In order to rectify that faults, temporary disconnection of power is necessitated to enable the line staff to take up repair and maintenance work observing safety precautions.

In this context, we would like to inform our customers that, TPWODL never resorts to undeclared power cuts. However, if at any time, there is an occasional outage arises due to system breakdowns, efforts are made to repair it on war footing and power supply restored at the earliest possible by TPWODL team. The company’s maintenance team is available on wheel round the clock to resolve the supply related consumer complains and can be contacted on our toll-free number 1800-3456-798.