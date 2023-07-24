Moving Away From The British-Era Concept Of Cantonment Towns

In order to bring uniformity in municipal laws governing civil areas of Cantonments and adjoining State Municipal areas, it has been decided to consider to excise civil areas of certain Cantonments and merge them with neighbouring State municipalities. Accordingly, broad modalities for proposed excision of civil areas in 58 Cantonments have been shared with concerned State Governments for their comments. List of these Cantonments state-wise is as follows:

S No Name of Cantonment State 1 Danapur Bihar 2 Delhi Delhi 3 Ahmedabad Gujrat 4 Ambala Haryana 5 Bakloh Himachal Pradesh 6 Dagshai Himachal Pradesh 7 Dalhousie Himachal Pradesh 8 Jutogh Himachal Pradesh 9 Kasauli Himachal Pradesh 10 Subathu Himachal Pradesh 11 Ramgarh Jharkhand 12 Belgaum Karnataka 13 Cannanore Kerala 14 Jabalpur Madhya Pradesh 15 Mhow Madhya Pradesh 16 Morar Madhya Pradesh 17 Pachmarhi Madhya Pradesh 18 Sagar Madhya Pradesh 19 Ahmednagar Maharashtra 20 Aurangabad Maharashtra 21 Dehuraod Maharashtra 22 Deolali Maharashtra 23 Kamptee Maharashtra 24 Khadki Maharashtra 25 Pune Maharashtra 26 Shillong Meghalaya 27 Amritsar Punjab 28 Ferozepur Punjab 29 Jalandhar Punjab 30 Ajmer Rajasthan 31 Nasirabad Rajasthan 32 St.Thomas Mount Tamil Nadu 33 Wellington Tamil Nadu 34 Secunderabad Telangana 35 Agra Uttar Pradesh 36 Allahabad Uttar Pradesh 37 Babina Uttar Pradesh 38 Bareilly Uttar Pradesh 39 Ayodhya Uttar Pradesh 40 Fatehgarh Uttar Pradesh 41 Jhansi Uttar Pradesh 42 Kanpur Uttar Pradesh 43 Lucknow Uttar Pradesh 44 Mathura Uttar Pradesh 45 Meerut Uttar Pradesh 46 Shahjahanpur Uttar Pradesh 47 Varanasi Uttar Pradesh 48 Almora Uttarakhand 49 Clement Town Uttarakhand 50 Dehradun Uttarakhand 51 Landour Uttarakhand 52 Lansdowne Uttarakhand 53 Nainital Uttarakhand 54 Ranikhet Uttarakhand 55 Roorkee Uttarakhand 56 Barrackpore West Bengal 57 Jalapahar West Bengal 58 Lebong West Bengal

One Cantonment namely, KhasYol has already been de-notified w.e.f. 27.04.2023.

The excision of civil areas and their merger with State Municipalities involves active consultation and concurrence of the concerned State Governments. Therefore, it is not feasible to provide any time-frame for its implementation.

Various representations have been received from public and elected representatives, and also from few State Governments requesting for excision of civil areas from Cantonments.

There is no bar on implementation of State Government schemes by concerned State Governments in Cantonment areas. All State Governments are already extending benefit of various schemes to the residents in Cantonments.