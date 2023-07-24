NationalTop News

Moving Away From The British-Era Concept Of Cantonment Towns

By Odisha Diary bureau

In order to bring uniformity in municipal laws governing civil areas of Cantonments and adjoining State Municipal areas, it has been decided to consider to excise civil areas of certain Cantonments and merge them with neighbouring State municipalities. Accordingly, broad modalities for proposed excision of civil areas in 58 Cantonments have been shared with concerned State Governments for their comments. List of these Cantonments state-wise is as follows:

S No

Name of Cantonment

State

1

Danapur

Bihar

2

Delhi

Delhi

3

Ahmedabad

Gujrat

4

Ambala

Haryana

5

Bakloh

Himachal Pradesh

6

Dagshai

Himachal Pradesh

7

Dalhousie

Himachal Pradesh

8

Jutogh

Himachal Pradesh

9

Kasauli

Himachal Pradesh

10

Subathu

Himachal Pradesh

11

Ramgarh

Jharkhand

12

Belgaum

Karnataka

13

Cannanore

Kerala

14

Jabalpur

Madhya Pradesh

15

Mhow

Madhya Pradesh

16

Morar

Madhya Pradesh

17

Pachmarhi

Madhya Pradesh

18

Sagar

Madhya Pradesh

19

Ahmednagar

Maharashtra

20

Aurangabad

Maharashtra

21

Dehuraod

Maharashtra

22

Deolali

Maharashtra

23

Kamptee

Maharashtra

24

Khadki

Maharashtra

25

Pune

Maharashtra

26

Shillong

Meghalaya

27

Amritsar

Punjab

28

Ferozepur

Punjab

29

Jalandhar

Punjab

30

Ajmer

Rajasthan

31

Nasirabad

Rajasthan

32

St.Thomas Mount

Tamil Nadu

33

Wellington

Tamil Nadu

34

Secunderabad

Telangana

35

Agra

Uttar Pradesh

36

Allahabad

Uttar Pradesh

37

Babina

Uttar Pradesh

38

Bareilly

Uttar Pradesh

39

Ayodhya

Uttar Pradesh

40

Fatehgarh

Uttar Pradesh

41

Jhansi

Uttar Pradesh

42

Kanpur

Uttar Pradesh

43

Lucknow

Uttar Pradesh

44

Mathura

Uttar Pradesh

45

Meerut

Uttar Pradesh

46

Shahjahanpur

Uttar Pradesh

47

Varanasi

Uttar Pradesh

48

Almora

Uttarakhand

49

Clement Town

Uttarakhand

50

Dehradun

Uttarakhand

51

Landour

Uttarakhand

52

Lansdowne

Uttarakhand

53

Nainital

Uttarakhand

54

Ranikhet

Uttarakhand

55

Roorkee

Uttarakhand

56

Barrackpore

West Bengal

57

Jalapahar

West Bengal

58

Lebong

West Bengal

 

One Cantonment namely, KhasYol has already been de-notified w.e.f. 27.04.2023.

The excision of civil areas and their merger with State Municipalities involves active consultation and concurrence of the concerned State Governments. Therefore, it is not feasible to provide any time-frame for its implementation.  

Various representations have been received from public and elected representatives, and also from few State Governments requesting for excision of civil areas from Cantonments.

There is no bar on implementation of State Government schemes by concerned State Governments in Cantonment areas. All State Governments are already extending benefit of various schemes to the residents in Cantonments.

