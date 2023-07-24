Moving Away From The British-Era Concept Of Cantonment Towns

In order to bring uniformity in municipal laws governing civil areas of Cantonments and adjoining State Municipal areas, it has been decided to consider to excise civil areas of certain Cantonments and merge them with neighbouring State municipalities. Accordingly, broad modalities for proposed excision of civil areas in 58 Cantonments have been shared with concerned State Governments for their comments. List of these Cantonments state-wise is as follows:
|
S No
|
Name of Cantonment
|
State
|
1
|
Danapur
|
Bihar
|
2
|
Delhi
|
Delhi
|
3
|
Ahmedabad
|
Gujrat
|
4
|
Ambala
|
Haryana
|
5
|
Bakloh
|
Himachal Pradesh
|
6
|
Dagshai
|
Himachal Pradesh
|
7
|
Dalhousie
|
Himachal Pradesh
|
8
|
Jutogh
|
Himachal Pradesh
|
9
|
Kasauli
|
Himachal Pradesh
|
10
|
Subathu
|
Himachal Pradesh
|
11
|
Ramgarh
|
Jharkhand
|
12
|
Belgaum
|
Karnataka
|
13
|
Cannanore
|
Kerala
|
14
|
Jabalpur
|
Madhya Pradesh
|
15
|
Mhow
|
Madhya Pradesh
|
16
|
Morar
|
Madhya Pradesh
|
17
|
Pachmarhi
|
Madhya Pradesh
|
18
|
Sagar
|
Madhya Pradesh
|
19
|
Ahmednagar
|
Maharashtra
|
20
|
Aurangabad
|
Maharashtra
|
21
|
Dehuraod
|
Maharashtra
|
22
|
Deolali
|
Maharashtra
|
23
|
Kamptee
|
Maharashtra
|
24
|
Khadki
|
Maharashtra
|
25
|
Pune
|
Maharashtra
|
26
|
Shillong
|
Meghalaya
|
27
|
Amritsar
|
Punjab
|
28
|
Ferozepur
|
Punjab
|
29
|
Jalandhar
|
Punjab
|
30
|
Ajmer
|
Rajasthan
|
31
|
Nasirabad
|
Rajasthan
|
32
|
St.Thomas Mount
|
Tamil Nadu
|
33
|
Wellington
|
Tamil Nadu
|
34
|
Secunderabad
|
Telangana
|
35
|
Agra
|
Uttar Pradesh
|
36
|
Allahabad
|
Uttar Pradesh
|
37
|
Babina
|
Uttar Pradesh
|
38
|
Bareilly
|
Uttar Pradesh
|
39
|
Ayodhya
|
Uttar Pradesh
|
40
|
Fatehgarh
|
Uttar Pradesh
|
41
|
Jhansi
|
Uttar Pradesh
|
42
|
Kanpur
|
Uttar Pradesh
|
43
|
Lucknow
|
Uttar Pradesh
|
44
|
Mathura
|
Uttar Pradesh
|
45
|
Meerut
|
Uttar Pradesh
|
46
|
Shahjahanpur
|
Uttar Pradesh
|
47
|
Varanasi
|
Uttar Pradesh
|
48
|
Almora
|
Uttarakhand
|
49
|
Clement Town
|
Uttarakhand
|
50
|
Dehradun
|
Uttarakhand
|
51
|
Landour
|
Uttarakhand
|
52
|
Lansdowne
|
Uttarakhand
|
53
|
Nainital
|
Uttarakhand
|
54
|
Ranikhet
|
Uttarakhand
|
55
|
Roorkee
|
Uttarakhand
|
56
|
Barrackpore
|
West Bengal
|
57
|
Jalapahar
|
West Bengal
|
58
|
Lebong
|
West Bengal
One Cantonment namely, KhasYol has already been de-notified w.e.f. 27.04.2023.
The excision of civil areas and their merger with State Municipalities involves active consultation and concurrence of the concerned State Governments. Therefore, it is not feasible to provide any time-frame for its implementation.
Various representations have been received from public and elected representatives, and also from few State Governments requesting for excision of civil areas from Cantonments.
There is no bar on implementation of State Government schemes by concerned State Governments in Cantonment areas. All State Governments are already extending benefit of various schemes to the residents in Cantonments.