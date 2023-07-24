The Capacity Building Scheme for North Eastern Region is a Scheme of the Ministry of Skill Development & Entrepreneurship (MSD&E).This Scheme is implemented through the Institute of Entrepreneurship (IIE), Guwahati, Assam which is an autonomous Institute of the MSD&E. various capacity building programme sare funded there under as per details given below:

IIE has also conducted various skill development programme under Capacity Building Scheme for North Eastern Region, the details of which are annexure-I.

For Transforming Unorganized Care Giving Service Industry into Formal Service Sector Industry to extend proper provision for formal care giving services to the elderly and needy population of the NER, a project is sponsored by the North Eastern Council (NEC). Under Capacity Building, Training of Trainers (ToT) programme has been conducted and 32 master trainers have been developed for entire North East. Further, 19 training programmes have been conducted wherein 471 care givers have been developed under the project. The total fund allocated for the project is Rs. 4.80 crore out of which IIE has received an amount of Rs. 3.80 crore till date.

IIE has conducted various capacity development activities in Assam during the last five years under the Pradhan Mantri Vandhan Yojana (PMVDY) scheme which was launched on 14th April, 2018 by the Prime Minister of India, for transforming the rural and tribal economy in the future. The scheme was implemented in Assam by the Indian Institute of Entrepreneurship (IIE) in 2019 with the State Directorate of Tribal Affairs (Plains) as the Nodal Agency. Tribal Cooperative Marketing Development Federation of India (TRIFED) is the Sponsoring Agency of the scheme. Under PMVDY, TRIFED has sanctioned 302 Van Dhan Vikas Kendras Clusters (VDVKCs) in three phases in 33 districts of Assam. Through this scheme, the tribal communities of Assam are supported to have a sustainable livelihood, by training on how to produce value-added products from the locally available Minor Forest Produce (MFP) and subsequent sales of the same. Each Cluster would have approximately 300 Self Help Groups (SHGs) registered tribal women beneficiaries. The details of funds allocated and utilised under the scheme are Annexure-II.

Under the Pradhan Mantri Vandhan Yojana (PMVDY) scheme, a total of 6 Van Dhan Vikas Kendras Clusters (VDVKCs) have been sanctioned in the Sonitpur district which comes under the Tezpur Lok Sabha Constituency. The name of the VDVKCs are as under:

Rangapara VDVKC

Dhekiajuli VDVKC

Sirajuli VDVKC

Nameri VDVKC

Bhalukpong VDVKC

Gupteswar VDVKC

The current status of these VDVKCs is as follows:

Advocacy Programmes: These are primarily focused on building awareness amongst the beneficiaries about the project in general, so that the beneficiaries could participate with a definitive intent and aim to achieve the desired benefits as promised under the scheme. Advocacy programmes regarding the project has been completed in all the six VDVKCs.

Training Programmes: A total of 1208 beneficiaries have been trained via 43 Skill Development/ Value-addition training programmes. The trainings were conducted under various trades such as: Bamboo Utility, Candle Making, Water Hyacinth Products making, Agarbatti Making, Bee keeping, Nursery training, Bamboo Jewellery making, Jute products making, Bag making, Food processing, sweet making, soap making, vermi-compost producing etc.

Bank accounts have been opened for all the six VDVKCs.

Co-operative Society Formation: Application has been filed for three VDVKCs for formation of co-operative societies, while three have already been formed.

IIE has conducted various skill development programmes under different schemes/projects. In the last 3 years, a total of 35,651 participants have started their own ventures out of which most of them have started at the household level in different fields such as Agriculture, Handicraft, Handloom, Jewellery, Bakery, Beauty and Wellness etc. Out of 35,651 participants, 31,729 were women participants.

IIE is continuously supporting and promoting the products produced by its beneficiaries under the PMVDY.

It has created a brand called “TRISSAM” for exclusively marketing and promoting the products produced by the beneficiaries.

IIE has organised and promoted its beneficiaries at various exhibitions, trade fairs and buyer-seller meets.

IIE has opened retail outlets under the Brand TRISSAM in various districts of Assam for the sales of the products produced by the beneficiaries.

To ensure substantial online brand presence and impart the brand with a dynamic image, the PMVDY team from IIE has developed a website exclusively for the TRISSAM products, to put forward the mission and the essence of the PMVDY scheme. The website also consists of an online marketing portal to explore the potential market opportunities and customers to tap retail as well as bulk orders.

Apart from the website, TRISSAM, its products and activities are promoted through various social media platforms.

Annexure-I

Skill development programme under Capacity Building Scheme for North Eastern Region

S No. Scheme/Organisation Name Sanctioned Amount (in Rs.) No. of beneficiaries 1 DoNER 3,94,00,494 1854 2 PM YUVA 56,00,100 1181 3 Assam Skill Development Mission 10,62,480 60 4 Technology Upgradation Scheme under National Backward Classes Finance & Development Corporation (NBCFDC) 16,128,555 950 5 Pradhan Mantri Kaushal Vikas Yojana (PMKVY) 2.0 3,58,98,780 2184 6 PMKVY 3.0 1,77,00,00 360 7 Skill Hub Initiative 25,000,000 114 8 Digi Bunai 28,35,500 500 9 National Scheduled Castes Finance and Development Corporation (NSFDC) 70,02,300 420 10 PMKVY Special Project 4.0 under Beauty Wellness Sector Skill Council 14,49,000 120 11 Directorate of Employment and Craftsmen Training (DECT) 70,00,000 1320 12 Commissioner of Industry & Commerce -Assam Agribusiness and Rural Transformation Project (APART) 36,00,000 330 13 PM DAKSH (NBCFDC) 17,134,429 2730 14 PM DAKSH (NSFDC) 37,02,480 320 15 PM DAKSH -National Safai Karamcharis Finance & Development Corporation (NSKFDC) 26,64,760 160 16 Village Enterprise Development Programme under Small Industries Development Bank of India (SIDBI) 2,00,000 60 Total 16,86,78,878 12,663

Annexure-II

Funds allocated and utilised under the scheme