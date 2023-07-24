Check on Infiltration from Neighbouring Countries

The Government has adopted a multi-pronged approach to contain cross-border infiltration which inter-alia includes tactical deployment of Border Guarding Forces along the International Borders, erection of border fencing & floodlighting, effective domination of the borders by patrolling, laying Nakas, manning observation posts along the borders, vulnerability mapping of Border Out Posts (BOPs), deployment of special surveillance equipments and vehicles like Hand Held Thermal Imager (HHTI), Night Vision Device (NVD), Twin telescope, UAVs, Long Range Reconnaissance and Observation System (LORROS), Battle Field Surveillance Radar (BFSR), Integrated surveillance technology equipped with CCTV/PTZ Cameras, IR Sensors and Infrared alarm with Command and Control System, relentless anti-infiltration operations, strengthening of intelligence network, anti-tunneling exercise in vulnerable areas and deployment of water crafts/boats, floating BOPs and technological solutions in non-feasible border areas like riverine gaps, etc.



Construction of fencing along India’s borders has been taken up as per the requirement and situations prevailing on the respective borders to check illegal cross border activities and address security concerns.



