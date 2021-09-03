MoU between NTPC and the Department of Technical Education to empower the local youth to develop and enhance their skills

Mumbai : An MoU was signed between NTPC Limited and the Department of Technical Education, Skill Development & Employment, Govt. Of MP at Bhopal on 03.09.2021 for setting up of Government ITI in village Bediya under Sanawad Tehsil of Khargone district under the R&R plan of NTPC Khargone project.

The MOU was signed by Shri Sanjay Madan, Regional Executive Director (Western Region II & Southern Region) and Shri Jitendra Singh Raje (IAS), Director Skill Development Govt. of MP in the presence of Shri M K Singh Chief General Manager NTPC Khargone.

As per the MOU NTPC will allocate its community development budget to the extent of Rs. 13.70 crores towards infrastructure, building, workshop, hostel, staff quarters, furniture, lab equipment and machinery, landscaping etc.

The ITI will be run by the Govt of MP which will have 06 trades such as Electrician, Fitter, Welder, Motor Mechanic, Refrigeration &AC and COPA.

This initiative of NTPC is to facilitate empowering the local youth to develop and enhance their skills.

