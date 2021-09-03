Volvo Buses India delivers 10 coaches to Odisha, signs MoU on Skill Development; Odisha aims to strengthen regional connectivity with high quality bus services

Bhubaneswar: Chief Minister of Odisha, Naveen Patnaik has dedicated 10 Volvo B8R 12-metre coaches to the state at a special event in Bhubaneshwar. Volvo Buses India, a part of VE Commercial Vehicles (VECV) had earlier delivered these buses to the Odisha State Road Transport Corporation (OSRTC).

‘We look forward to deploying these premium buses on a range of long-haul inter-state routes radiating from Odisha to adjacent states. Our objective is to leverage Odisha’s strategic location to provide connectivity to the whole region,’ states Diptesh Kumar Pattanayak, IPS, Chairman cum Managing Director, OSRTC. The state transport undertaking currently has a fleet of over 600 buses.

‘The class-defining coach is proven performer on a diverse array of routes and duty cycles across the globe. We are confident that the bus will provide the highest levels of comfort and safety that Odisha’s discerning passengers deserve,’ states Akash Passey, President Bus Division, VECV.

The fully built Euro-VI compliant coach is powered by Volvo’s proven 300HP, D8K six-cylinder, direct injection diesel engine. This assures customers of best-in-class power to weight ratio. Ride quality is optimised through the Electronically Controlled Suspension (ECS) System, while safety is bolstered by the Electronic Braking System (EBS).

MoU on Skill Development

An MoU on Skill Development was signed with the OSRTC.

‘OSRTC invests heavily in skill development of the public transport landscape in Odisha. Access to VECV’s knowledge-base and facilities will help to broad base our in-house programmes,’ lays out Diptesh Kumar Pattanayak, IPS.

‘By joining forces with a progressive organisation like the OSRTC we intend to continue with our contribution to the upskilling of the public transport community with global and Indian best practices,’ concludes Akash Passey.