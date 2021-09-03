TP Central Odisha Distribution Ltd Introduces monthly meetings with Resident Welfare Associations

Bhubaneswar: Guided by the vision of providing superior customer experience, TP Central Odisha Distribution Ltd (TPCODL), a joint venture between Tata Power and the Government of Odisha, supply safe, reliable and quality power to 27 lakh consumers under license area of 30000 sq.km has introduced monthly ‘Resident Welfare Association (RWA) Meetings’ for its registered societies in urban areas. So far, the company has organised four RWA meetings at Raj Vatika Apartment, Crest Apartment Welfare Society, K-5 Kalinganagar Welfare Association and K-6 HIG House Owner Welfare Association in Bhubaneswar.

The main objective behind these monthly meetings is to enhance the overall customer experience, create awareness about various initiatives undertaken by the company and to capture customer feedback.

The meetings are being organised by company’s Customer Relationship Executives (CREs) along with the Circle Heads, Division Manager and respective Sub-Divisional Team.

During these meetings, the team shares information about company’s digital platforms, contact details of call centers including faster ways of redressal of consumer complaints and queries.

Speaking about the initiative, Mr M. Shenbagam, Chief Executive Officer, TP Central Odisha Distribution Limited said that, “We are glad to initiate the RWA meetings in our urban areas. During these meetings we focus on speedier resolution of customer grievances pertaining to billing, voltage issues, new connections and electricity related safety concerns. These meetings not only provide us an opportunity to connect with a large number of customers but also help us to address service related issues at their door steps thereby strengthening customer relationship and trust. We will organize more such meeting in the days ahead.”

Since its acquisition, TPCODL has introduced a plethora of avenues for faster resolution of customers’ issues .TPCODL has also inaugurated Customer Care Centers in eight divisions along with a dedicated 24X7 Call Center and Head Quarter Grievance Cell. TPCODL also redresses customer concerns online through its websites and mobile apps.