NationalTop News

More than 91.6 % cane dues cleared in ongoing sugar season; 99.9% dues cleared in previous season

By Odisha Diary bureau

With a view to facilitate payments of outstanding dues to the sugarcane farmers, the Central Government has taken various steps in the form of policy interventions from time to time as and when required, which are as under:

  1. Central Government fixes Fair and Remunerative Price (FRP) of sugarcane having regard to the factors mentioned in Clause 3(1) of the Sugarcane (Control) Order, 1966.
  2. Minimum Selling Price of sugar was fixed to prevent fall in ex-mill prices of sugar & accumulation of cane arrears (initially at ₹ 29/ kg w.e.f 07-06-2018; revised to ₹ 31/kg w.e.f. 14-02-2019).
  3. Financial assistance of more than ₹ 18,000 crore extended to mills resulting in clearance of farmers’ dues during 7 years i.e. sugar season 2014-15 to 2020-21.
  4. Diversion of surplus sugar to production of ethanol led to improved financial conditions of sugar mills. As a result, they are able to clear cane dues early.

As a result of these measures, about 99.9% of cane dues up to sugar seasons 2020-21 have been cleared. For the previous sugar season 2021-22, more than 99.9% cane dues have been cleared and in the current Sugar Season 2022-23, about 91.6 % cane dues are cleared as on17.07.2023.

As per information received from State Governments, total overdue payment to sugarcane farmers by sugar mills during the last five years including current year, year-wise and state-wise is given at Annexure.

Payment of cane dues to farmers is a continuous process and from the Annexure it may be seen that the outstanding cane arrears are decreasing continuously during last five years.

The powers have been delegated and vested with the State Governments/UTs for monitoring the cane price payment position of sugar factories on periodical basis and in case of delay in payments, suitable action is taken by them.

 

ANNEXURE

 

Status of Cane Price Payment (In Cr. Rs.) as on 17.07.2023

Statement showing total overdue payment to sugarcane farmers  by sugar mills  during the last 5 years including the current year, year-wise and state-wise

 

SS 2018-19

SS 2019-20

SS 2020-21

SS 2021-22

SS 2022-23

State

Payable

Paid

Arrear

Payable

Paid

Arrear

Payable

Paid

Arrear

Payable

Paid

Arrear

Payable

Paid

Arrear

Uttar Pradesh

33048

33048

0

35898

35898

0

33014

33010

4

35201

35155

46

38051

31736

6315

Maharashtra

23414

23394

20

14157

14157

0

32145

32086

59

43313

43281

32

35524

34893

631

Karnataka

12093

12089

4

10636

10636

0

13519

13519

0

20632

20632

0

19730

19603

127

Gujarat

3199

3199

0

2973

2973

0

3149

3149

0

3891

3891

0

3363

1712

1651

Tamil Nadu

2839

2766

73

2418

2418

0

2672

2672

0

3543

3543

0

3708

3564

144

Bihar

2393

2343

50

2039

2000

39

1440

1436

4

1578

1578

0

2153

2139

14

Haryana

2289

2289

0

2374

2374

0

2628

2628

0

2727

2727

0

2862

2596

266

Punjab

2399

2399

0

1740

1738

2

1881

1875

6

2308

2274

34

2572

2359

213

Madhya Pradesh

1212

1212

0

877

877

0

141

141

0

1839

1839

0

1771

1762

9

Uttarakhand

1170

1062

108

1316

1316

0

1219

1219

0

1531

1528

3

1697

1634

63

Andhra Pradesh

1499

1477

22

876

840

36

635

635

0

662

662

0

659

630

29

Telangana

734

734

0

415

415

0

365

365

0

662

662

0

805

791

14

Chhattisgarh

315

315

0

208

208

0

190

190

0

264

264

0

266

243

23

Others

119

119

0

4

4

0

77

77

0

120

120

0

75

75

0

Total

86723

86446

277

75931

75854

77

93075

93002

73

118271

118156

115

113236

103737

9499
Odisha Diary bureau
You might also like More from author
Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.