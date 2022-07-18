More than 250 teachers join Kalinga Institute of Social Sciences (KISS)

Bhubaneswar: Over 250 teachers have been appointed to Kalinga Institute of Social Sciences (KISS). They will be posted at five different KISS campuses in Odisha. The newly-recruited teachers were handed over appointment letters today by Dr. Achyuta Samanta, Founder, KIIT & KISS at a special function. They will be entitled to the same benefits as government school teachers, such as EPF, Mediclaim, ESI, etc.

The candidates are all trained, and most of them are from the rural tribal districts of Odisha. They have been selected following a transparent recruitment process. A committee was constituted with various subject experts to guide through the entire selection process. Applications were invited through a media advertisement. In response, more than 18,000 candidates applied. Of them, 11,000 were shortlisted for written tests. A total of 4000 candidates qualified in the written test and demonstrated their skills in a demo class. Among them, 1100 candidates were called for personal interviews. Finally, more than 250 candidates were selected to join KISS.

KISS has always been committed to quality education since its inception. As a result, the institute has been consistently achieving cent percent results in the 10th and 12th boards. Congratulating the newly-appointed teachers, Dr. Achyuta Samanta told them to value discipline. Teachers should discharge their duties with utmost discipline and dedication, he added.