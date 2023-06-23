Monsoon Alert: South West Monsoon advances to Odisha today

Today on June 23, South West Monsoon has advanced to Odisha. Light to moderate rains are expected in most parts of the state for the next 4 to 5 days with heavy to very heavy rains expected in some districts. Information has been issued to the farmer brothers to start farming with the aim of starting the monsoon.
The state has recorded 21.3 mm rainfall in the last 24 hours, which is 139 percent more than the normal rainfall of 8.9 mm. And the highest rainfall was recorded in Malkangiri district with a maximum of 52.5 mm which is 591% more than the maximum rainfall.