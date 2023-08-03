MOIL achieves record-breaking production and sales in July 2023



MOIL Limited, the largest producer of manganese ore in India, has recorded its best-ever performance for the month of July since its inception. The company produced 1.20 lakh tonnes of manganese ore in July 2023, registering a remarkable growth of 71% compared to the same period last year. This is the highest-ever July production achieved by MOIL in its history.



MOIL Limited has also recorded its best-ever sales of 0.94 lakh tonnes in July 2023, witnessing an impressive growth of 69% over the corresponding period last year. The sales performance reflects the strong demand for manganese ore in the domestic and international markets.