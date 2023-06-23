Modicare Limited strengthens the Well portfolio with new Sci-Vedic launches

Modicare Limited, one of India’s leading direct-selling companies committed to providing you with #GoodHealthInYourHands, announces the launch of three new Sci-Vedic products under its ‘Well’ brand. Dedicated to providing comprehensive nutrition, health, and wellness offerings, Modicare continues to expand its product portfolio to cater to the diverse needs of individuals pursuing a healthy lifestyle.

In line with its commitment to meeting the diverse demands of consumers, Modicare is proud to introduce the latest additions to the ‘Well’ range, leveraging the best of Ayurveda and Science – Well Vision Health, Well Gluco Health, and Well Prostate Health. Well Gluco Health supports healthy blood sugar levels, Well Vision Health supports eye function & normal healthy vision and Well Prostate Health supports normal prostate function & urinary flow.

Well Vision Health is a potent plant-based formula containing ingredients that helps support eye function and normal vision health. Priced at MRP Rs. 999/-, it helps protect your eyes from damaging blue light, glare sensitivity and promotes visual acuity. This advanced formula consists of the following ingredients:

Lutein & Zeaxanthin – powerful antioxidants that help protect the eyes from damage caused by sunlight and maintain sharpness in vision

Vitamin A – essential to maintain the integrity of the cornea and retina for clear vision, especially in dim light

Flax Seed Oil – contains a high concentration of Omega-3 fatty acids, that help protect the retina from damage



Well Gluco Health is a potent formula containing ingredients that promote healthy blood sugar levels in adults. Priced at MRP Rs. 999/-, it aids in the efficient breakdown of carbohydrates, fats, and proteins, to support overall wellness. With a low glycemic index, this potent formula helps the body maintain normal glycemic health and optimise insulin secretion. This advanced formula consists of the following ingredients:

Chromium Picolinate – helps in lowering blood sugar levels by supporting the utilization of glucose

Cinnamon – helps to lower blood sugar by increasing insulin sensitivity

Fenugreek – a high soluble fiber and slows down carbohydrate absorption

Bitter Gourd – helps bring glucose into the cells for energy



Well Prostate Health is a combination of natural antioxidants and herbs that support normal prostate function, and urinary flow in adults. Priced at MRP Rs. 899/-, it helps to protect against damage from free radicals. This advanced formula consists of the following ingredients:

Green Tea – helps fight free radicals and supports prostate health

Gokhru (curry leaves) – helps to improve hormone metabolism and maintains normal testosterone levels

Flax Seed Extracts – beneficial for prostate health and lower urinary tract discomfort



*All the products under the Modicare range are available for sale across the country through Modicare Consultants.





Nutraceuticals are NOT FOR MEDICINAL USE. People with a medical condition should consult a physician before using the Product. Not to be used as a substitute for a varied diet. Not intended to diagnose, treat, cure or prevent any diseases. For more details, please refer to the Product pack.





