M&M Q2 PAT at Rs2,090 crore up 46% Q2 Consolidated PAT at Rs2,773 crore up 44%

New Delhi : The Board of Directors of Mahindra & Mahindra Limited today approved the financial results for the quarter and half year ended September 30, 2022 of the company and the consolidated Mahindra Group.

Highlights of the financial results are:

Highest ever quarterly revenue and PAT for M&M standalone

M&M operating margin at 12.0%

Exports for both vehicles and tractors remains strong

Automotive

M&M remains market leader in SUVs for 3 consecutive quarters (revenue market share)

LCV 2-3.5T: Achieved 60% market share in Q2 F23 (uptick of 10.8% YoY)

E-3Ws: Achieved highest ever quarterly billing of 10,625 units

Farm equipment

H1 market share at 41.5%: Uptick of 0.5% YoY

2 nd highest Q2 domestic volumes (~88k tractors)

highest Q2 domestic volumes (~88k tractors) Highest Q2 exports (4.6k tractors)

Commenting on Q2 FY23 performance Dr Anish Shah, Managing Director and CEO, M&M Ltd, said, “Our robust financial results reflect the progress we have made on our strategic imperatives. While the auto segment has led growth, we have seen steady performance across our group companies. Our journey of creating value and providing growth capital continued through the Susten-OTPP transaction and the BII transaction.”

Mr Rajesh Jejurikar, Executive Director, M&M Ltd, said, “It has been an action-packed quarter with multiple product launches and new products across segments, in addition to partnership announcements with BII and Volkswagen. We recorded our highest quarterly revenue for auto and farm segments. In SUVs, we continue to be the revenue market share leader. Festive sales have been strong this year across auto and farm sectors. With the unveiling of the XUV4OO and our Born Electric Vision, we enter the electric SUV segment and aim to establish leadership position in the future.”

Mr Manoj Bhat, Group Chief Financial Officer, M&M Ltd, said, “Our strong revenue growth coupled with the focus on operational metrics and cost management have enabled us to record our highest standalone profits ever.”