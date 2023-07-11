InternationalNationalNepal

Missing Helicopter Reported Crashed In Nepal

By Odisha Diary bureau

Nepal Police announced that a helicopter that went missing while flying to Kathmandu from Solukhumbu dist earlier in the day, has crashed, killing 5 people on board, while one person remained unaccounted for.

The last location of the chopper, with the registration number 9N-AMV, was tracked at 10.12 a.m. in the Lamjura Pass area, said officials.

