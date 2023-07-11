NationalTop News

BJP to take lessons from Karnataka poll results to win forthcoming Assembly polls in Rajasthan

BJP in its 2-day meeting in Sawai Madhopur discussed taking lessons from Karnataka poll results in order to emerge as winners in the forthcoming Assembly polls in Rajasthan, and also resolved to not to lose like K’taka.

General Secretary B.L. Santhosh addressed the meeting and said, “We lost Karnataka but we will not lose Rajasthan at any cost.”

