New Delhi: Mirabai Chanu won the first silver medal for India in Tokyo Olympics 2020 in the 49kg category. She becoming the only 2nd Indian weightlifter ever to win an Olympics medal.

This is the first time India have won a medal on the opening day of the Olympic Games. This was India’s first weightlifting medal at the Olympic Games in more than 20 years, since Karnam Malleshwari in Sydney.