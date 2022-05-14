Ministry of Steel hosts the Meeting of Hindi Salahkar Samiti at Gangtok

New Delhi :Taking a cue from the Prime Minister, all of us should unhesitantly speak and work in Hindi. Shri Ram Chandra Prasad Singh, Union Minister for Steel, said in Gangtok on Friday. Presiding over the Steel Ministry’s Hindi Salahakar Samiti Meeting held in the Sikkim Capital on Friday, Shri Singh praised the State’s and its people for emerging as the first State in India which has achieved the highest per capita income and cent- percent organic farming. Pointing out that languages bind people, never break them away unless they are forcibly implemented, all of us should relentlessly work both for mother tongue and the Official Language Hindi, the Minister said.

Steel Minister Shri Singh, on this occasion handed over Raj Bhasha Nishtha Samman to representatives of various PSUs. He and MoS Shri Kulaste, also released special editions of house magazines published in Hindi by the PSUs of the Steel Ministry.

https://static.pib.gov.in/WriteReadData/userfiles/image/WhatsAppImage2022-05-14at12.46.09PM20G6.jpeg

Earlier, Shri Sanjay Singh, Secretary in the Steel Ministry said, this is the best time when the Ministry can ensure cent-percent implementation of Hindi in all our set-ups.

CMDs and MDs or top officials of all the eight PSUs of the Steel Ministry, non-Government members of the Ministry’s Hindi Advisory Committee attended the Meeting. This was the second review meeting of the Committee this year. The first one was held in Madurai in March, 2022.