Union Environment Minister Bhupender Yadav Addresses BRICS High Level Meeting on Climate Change

New Delhi :Union Minister of Environment, Forest and Climate Change, Bhupender Yadav participated in the BRICS High Level Meeting held virtually on May 13, 2022. Speaking at the BRICS high-level meeting on Climate Change, the minister highlighted the relevance of the forum to jointly address climate change, to explore approaches to accelerate low-carbon and resilient transition, and to achieve sustainable recovery and development.

The BRICS High Level Meeting was chaired by H.E. Mr. Huang Runqiu, Minister of Ecology and Environment of the People’s Republic of China and was attended by Environment Ministers of BRICS nations including Brazil, Russia, India and South Africa.

Union Minister, in his address, underscored India’s commitment to strong climate action including the promotion of sustainable lifestyles based on mindful consumption and reduction of waste. The Environment Minister informed the BRICS Ministerial that under the visionary leadership of Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi how India is today leading by example by taking several robust steps in the field of renewable energy, sustainable habitats, creation of carbon sinks through additional forest and tree cover, transition to sustainable transport, e-mobility, mobilizing the private sector to make climate commitments, etc.

Shri Yadav mentioned how India has progressively continued decoupling economic growth from greenhouse gas emissions. Shri Yadav mentioned that ambitious implementation of climate actions by developing countries is contingent on the ambitious and adequate delivery of climate finance, technology transfer, and other implementation support, as mandated by the UNFCCC and the Paris Agreement. He expressed optimism towards the delivery of the climate finance as per the Glasgow decision and the Climate Finance Delivery Plan released by the COP 26 Presidency.

BRICS Environment Ministers expressed commitment to strengthen collaboration on climate change, and broaden and deepen the contents of cooperation. Further, the countries agreed to carry out policy exchanges and cooperation in areas of environment and climate change. A Joint Statement was also issued.